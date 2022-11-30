Hubert D. Thomas
VICTORIA — Hubert D. Thomas age 83, was born May 10,1939 in El Campo, Texas to the late A.J. Thomas Sr. and Laura Miller Thomas. On November 21,2022 he was called home to be with the Lord. He received his basic education in El Campo, Texas. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by Rev. Singleton.
Hubert was married to the late Willie Lee Farrow Thomas. for 34 years. She had two children Theresa Edwards Faulcon of Columbia South Carolina and Andrew Bedford (Alice) of Victoria. Hubert was an outstanding father to these children.
Hubert had many hobbies, he enjoyed playing golf, fishing, playing bingo and where ever there was a rodeo you would find him participating. Hubert was a very hard worker. He worked for Entex gas company for many years where he retired. He was a good provider, loving father and enjoyed telling jokes.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Doris Roberts.
Hubert is survived by his daughter Theresa Edwards Faulcon and son Andrew Bedford, Sisters: Joyce M. Perkins, Elvira Flagg and Ruth Murray of Houston, Texas, Missionary Betty Jo Flagg (Henry) of Austin, Texas. Brothers: Lee Ander Thomas of Louise, Texas, Wayne Thomas (Linda) of Houston, Texas, A.J. Thomas Jr. of Victoria, Texas, Edward Thomas (Shelia) Channelview Texas and Edwin Thomas (Patsy) of Missouri City Texas, Two grandchildren, Two great grandchildren and a host of family members.
Walk in visitation Thursday December 1 ,2022 at Barefield Funeral Home from 11:00 am. to 6:00 pm.
Funeral Service Friday 11:00 am. at Rising Stat Baptist Church in Louise Texas. Officiating minister Rev. Timothy Wayne Thomas, Eulogist Pastor Clarence Murray. Interment Pin-Oak Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers: Eric Thomas, Lavar Thomas, Kerwin Flagg, Craig Flagg, Joshua Gore and Henry Flagg.
Honorary Pallbearers : Andrew Bedford, Theresa Edwards Faulcon, Leslie Flagg and Anthony Perkins.
