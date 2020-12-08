Hubert Harris
“Johnny” Johnson
WOODSBORO — Hubert Harris “Johnny” Johnson, 85, passed away in his home with his loving wife, Barbara, by his side on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Woodsboro, Texas. He was born on October 14, 1935, to Almer and Lessie Johnson in Woodsboro, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Johnson; sister, Katy Little; brother, Douglas Johnson, and sister-in-law, Christine Johnson; son, Johnny Ray Johnson, and daughter-in-law, Patti Richardson-Johnson; son, Robert Johnson, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Johnson; daughter, Bettina Ellison, and son-in-law, William McGinnis; son, Jonathan Ellison, and daughter-in-law, Tracey Ellison; and daughter, Rebecca Adams, and son-in-law, Steven Adams. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Bradley, Austin, and Dylan Johnson; William and Amie Geistman; Kaitlyn Valderrama; Madeline McGinnis; Kendall and Klayton Adams; and Nick and Tristan Ellison. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren. Hubert is preceded in death by his parents, Almer and Lessie Johnson; brother, Almer “Sonny” Johnson Jr; sister, Jenny Johnson; son, Larry Johnson; and brother-in-law, Harold Little.
He graduated from Woodsboro High School in 1954 and went on to enlist in the US Army. After completing a tour of duty in Korea, he began working in the oil field: initially traveling abroad with Baker Packer and later, at Coastal States, where he retired. In retirement, he and Barbara traveled and kept themselves busy working as work campers in Cody, Wyoming and Lake Powell in Paige, Arizona. After traveling, Hubert served his community by working in the prison and jail ministries, sharing the Gospel and bringing hearts to God. His family would like to give a special thank you to Harbor Hospice for their loving care and support during this difficult time. Visitation was held from 6 PM - 8 PM at Moore Funeral Home on Monday, December 7, 2020. Funeral services for Hubert will be held at Woodsboro First Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10 AM.
Hubert will be laid to rest at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Authorities: Pedestrian's death on Victoria County highway appears accidental (3)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 6 (3)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (3)
- School district 's future needs community input (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Cryotherapy, personal fitness gym continues through pandemic, 4 years of business (1)
- Citizens hospital will be first in the Crossroads to receive COVID vaccine (1)
- 6 Days of Christmas Giveaway (1)
- Bond planning committee reviews possible bond avenues (4)
- Syndicated column: Black education tragedy is new (1)
Online Poll
Do you donate to Toys for Tots?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.