RUDY JUAN HUERTA TIVOLI - Rudy Huerta, 64, of Tivoli, passed away Wednesday, July 1st, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5th from 5:00pm-7:00pm, with a rosary to be recited at 6:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 6th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 202 Brighter Road in Tivoli. Burial to follow at Tivoli Cemetery. Pallbearers are Arnulfo Perez, Douglas Wolfshohl, Jason Hanselman, Gerad Lenhart, Albert Huerta, Jr. and Steven McCauley. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Smith, Frank Huerta, Jackie Hanselman, Craig Lenhart, Michael Bazan and Jesus Tijerina. Rudy was born October 2, 1955 in Tivoli to the late Amador Huerta, Sr. and Guadalupe Garza Huerta. He was a devoted Catholic. He worked for Down South Field Services. Rudy grew up working cattle. With a deep love for animals, especially horses. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and he never met a person that wasn't his friend. He was loved by everyone and touched so many hearts. He will be dearly missed. Rudy loved his family, John Wayne and Barry White. Rudy is survived by his wife of 28 years, Anita T. Huerta; daughters, Cierra McCauley (Steven) and Desirea Huerta; grandchildren, Elena Grace McCauley and Connor Lachlan McCauley; siblings, Frank Huerta, Berta Smith (Richard) and Delia Gamez (Frank). In addition to his parents, Rudy is preceded in death by his brothers, Albert, Rudy, Amador Jr., Emerico and Santos Huerta; nieces, Marian Kay Smith and Angela Gamez Adkins; and sister-in-law, Sue Huerta. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
