Hugh Hines
EDNA — Hugh Hines, 95, passed away Feb. 25, 2021. He was born Sep. 29, 1925 in Morales, TX to the late Eugene and Velma Tones Hines. Hugh was a US Army Veteran and retired with 30 years service with the Texas Highway Department. To cherish his memory he leaves his wife of 73 years, Willie Mae Hines; a daughter, Dimple Rogers; a son, Carl Hines; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Fri., Mar. 5, 2021 at Cook-Butler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 PM Sat., Mar. 6, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Edna, TX with burial to follow at Hines Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Youth hunting program in Riverside could aid in deer, hog population control (8)
- Culture War (4)
- 2nd Dairy Treet restaurant set to open in June (3)
- Letter: See Ted run (3)
- Letter: Column by Oliver North was poor choice to publish (3)
- Bethlehem Maternity Home to open doors in March (2)
- Bond moves to information phase ahead of election (2)
- Victoria ISD partnering with Children’s Learning Institute at UTHealth to launch early childhood education campus (2)
- Guest column: Last week was hard (2)
- Bars can reopen in Victoria County after TABC approves judge's request (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.