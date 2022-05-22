Hui Im “Kim” Rendon
TEMPLE — Hui Im “Kim” Rendon, age 83 passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, May 23, 2022 from 5-7PM at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary to be recited at 7PM. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9AM at Our Lady of Sorrows, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Kim is survived by her husband, Pedro Rendon, Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Pedro Rendon, Jr. (Virginia); and her son, Daniel Rendon.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.