Hunter Allan Stockbauer
Hunter Allan
Stockbauer
AUSTIN — Hunter Allan Stockbauer of Austin, TX passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the age of 24. He was born February 4, 1997 in Victoria, TX. Hunter attended Lake Travis High School and received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from Texas State University on May 15, 2021. He was currently employed as a barista at Summer Moon Coffee Shop. He was planning to start his first job as a financial advisor with Equitable Advisors in August.
Hunter was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Stockbauer, Jr., and maternal grandfather Charles Thomas Wells. Hunter is survived by his parents, Jeffry Stockbauer and Martha Wells Brown and her husband Eric Brown and his son Jackson Brown, Paternal grandmother Gladys Stockbauer, maternal grandmother Mona Wells, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 3-6 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a rosary to be recited at 6 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 am Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Garrett Stockbauer, Zane Charbula, Cole Charbula, Jake Edmundson, Kevin Christensen and Keith Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are Dawn Carter, Candace Smith, Lacey Irby, John Stockbauer IV, Stephen Stockbauer, Ashley Stockbauer, Trevor McCord, Dillon McCord, James Wells, Clarissa Wells and Laura Wells. Donations in Hunter’s name can be made to your local animal shelter.
Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com to read the complete obituary or to share a memory.

