Hunter Michael Hadley
PORT O’CONNOR — An angel opened up the book of life and wrote down our baby’s birth. Then before our hearts were ready, God whispered as he closed the book, “He’s too beautiful for earth.” Hunter Michael Hadley, 20, of Port O’Connor, TX, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday January 27, 2023.
After graduating from Calhoun High School, Hunter worked as a deckhand for Harbor Docking and Towing, docking ships out of the Port of Point Comfort. Taking his next steps towards becoming a Captain of a harbor tug, Hunter recently attended Houston Marine Training where he obtained his Apprentice Mate license.
The thought of Hunter and his contagious giggle puts a smile on your face, and his exuberant life fills us with deep love and compassion. Hunter’s passions ran deep, especially his love of the water. An experienced fisherman, Hunter was known to brag about the one trout on his stringer (even if he did have to wade for 8 hours to catch it). It wasn’t about the quantity of fish caught, but the quality of time spent with those he loved. Hunter was also an avid duck hunter; regardless of the weather, if you said, “Let’s go!” he was already on the boat.
Hunter was a beloved son who always made it a point to invite his family on the boat (only to leave out details like a 4 AM wake-up call). His idea of fun was a wide-open duck blind in the middle of the bay when it’s 40 degrees.
Hunter adored his family and always made time for them. He never missed a chance to send “love you” texts or wrap you in his bear hug. He had a unique way of making you feel like you were the only person in the room.
Hunter did what he loved. He lived passionately. He surrounded himself with the people he loved. Kind-hearted and compassionate, Hunter taught us how to live life to the fullest. But, when you distill the essence, it is love that defines Hunter’s life.
Hunter was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Oswald and Virginia Kirchner, Gerald and Patricia Weathersby and Herman and Winnie Stephens; and grandfather, Raymond Reed.
He is survived by his parents, Michael and Ashley Hadley and Kristen and John Reed; siblings, Holton Hadley, Dane Ramsey, Paisley Hadley, Stetson Hadley, Elizabeth Reed and Ethan Reed; the girlfriend he adored, Raygan Snyder; aunts and uncles, Kristin and Louis Ruiz, Bonnie and Jack Glover, Michelle Hadley and Dennis Zimmerman, Earl E. “Peyton” Ellsworth IV, Terisha and Patrick Herrington, Ralph S. and Erika Weathersby, Ashley and Hugh Caldwell III, Ava Schweke, Aurora Weathersby, Kara Dierschke, Ryan Dierschke, Tony Daniel, Tonia and David Meadows and Ryan and Sylver Reed; grandparents, Buster and Peggy Hadley, Ralph Jecker and Ashley Weathersby, Vicki Stephens, Steven and Shelia Dierschke, Danny and Sheri Evins, Toni Praytor Hanson and Linda Reed; and great-grandparents, Anthony and Dorothy Daniel.
Hunter touched the lives of this community. He united us.
A celebration of life will be at the Port O’Connor Community Center on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Serving as pallbearers are Holton Hadley, Leo Click, Sam Thumann, Will Ragusin, Andrew Ragusin, Ricky Dudley, Dayne Rangel, Ronnie Carriles and Trevor Williamson. Honorary pallbearers are McCoy Wagner and Trent Woody. Please wear your camo attire with jeans to honor Hunter and everything he loved. A second memorial on the water is set for Sunday, February 12, to release a wreath in Hunter’s favorite fishing spot, Fish Pond.Hu
