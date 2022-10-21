Hynderick Jimmy
Dunnam
WESTHOFF — Hynderick “Jimmy” Dunnam was born March 7th, 1995 to Vivian Hickman and Travis Dunnam in Oklahoma City, OK. He was preceded in death by his father, Travis Brent Dunnam; brother, Alexander Grant Isaac; grandfather, Jimmy Grant Hickman; step-grandfather, Jimmy G. Nix and his beloved Great Grandma “Gi Gi” Wanda Jenkins. He leaves behind his mother, Vivian Koenning and husband Kevin of Westhoff, TX; two sisters, Loren Dunnam-Nohlety and husband Jeffery of Coalgate, OK, and Bevin Dunnam of Oklahoma City, OK; grandmothers, “Nanny” Annette Sharp Nix and “Memaw” Atonie Dunnam; Grandfather, “Poppy’’ Marshall Dunnam, all of Oklahoma City, OK; one aunt, Jennifer Bacon and husband Ronnie of Oklahoma City, OK; two nephews, Mason Adams and Axel VanBuren of Oklahoma City, OK; cousin, Jonathan Drake and wife Aleece of Pueblo, CO; one Brother by heart, James Senft of Oklahoma City, OK; his three cats, Oliver, Penelope and Loken; and one dog, Paige; as well as a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, 3:00 PM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Westhoff. Honorary Pallbearers include Jonathan Drake, Jonathon Petty, Jeffery Nohlety, James Senft, Mason Adams, Axel VanBuren, Roy Shane Koenning, and Bradley Koenning. You may sign the online guestbook at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
