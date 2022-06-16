Ida “Cookie” Davis

Cookie was a loving mother and grandmother who brought a smile to everyone’s face wherever she went and has always been the glue that bonded our family together. She continuously gathered the family for Holidays ensuring that everyone would have a lifetime of memories to remember her by. She was strong willed, caring, and had a heart of gold. She will be dearly missed, and always with us in our hearts.
Cookie is survived by her daughter, Tina Marie Howell and her husband, Billy, of Terrell, Texas; her brother, Glen Hahn of Baytown, Texas; and her two grandsons, Brandon R. Howell of Terrell, Texas, and Jarrett W. Howell of Tomball, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Marie Hahn; her husband, David Davis; sisters, Evelyn Janssen, Doris Fleeman, and Virginia “Sweetie” Braddock; and brothers, Larry Hahn and Billy Hahn.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Howell, Jarrett Howell, Monty Hahn, Billy Janssen, Elgin Janssen, and Emil Kucera.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Edna, Texas. Interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna. Pastor Paul M. Kaiser will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cookie’s name to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 108 E. Gayle St., Edna, Texas 77957
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
