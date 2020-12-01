Ida Lee Bennetsen
YOAKUM — Ida Lee Bennetsen, age 75, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She was born June 29, 1945 in Yoakum.
She was a cafeteria worker for 28 years for Yoakum I.S.D.
Survivors: daughter, Laverne Narendorf (James); son, Kevin Bennetsen (Niki); grandchildren, Amber Holster and Brandon Bennetsen.
Preceded in death by husband, Melvin Bennetsen; mother, Angeline Smirak, parents who raised her, Joe and Albina Smirak.
Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial Pilot Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Shawn Braun, Fred Braun, B.J. Chomout, Curtis Bennetsen, Kobey Braun and Nick Bennetsen.
Memorial contributions may be given to Veterans of Foreign Wars.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'Deep red': In 2020, Trump's support soared in Crossroads, showing GOP's strength (7)
- Bond planning committee reviews possible bond avenues (4)
- Authorities: Pedestrian's death on Victoria County highway appears accidental (3)
- Police: Man shot woman at Victoria intersection, threatened bystanders (2)
- Squirrel involved in Ganado power outage (2)
- Letter: Donald Trump reminds me of Freddy (2)
- TDCJ employee charged with having sex with supervised person (2)
- Opinion: Claims by President Donald Trump about issues with Dominion Voting machines (2)
- 30-foot Christmas tree to light up downtown Victoria (1)
- Cryotherapy, personal fitness gym continues through pandemic, 4 years of business (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.