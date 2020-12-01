Ida Lee Bennetsen
Ida Lee Bennetsen
YOAKUM — Ida Lee Bennetsen, age 75, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She was born June 29, 1945 in Yoakum.
She was a cafeteria worker for 28 years for Yoakum I.S.D.
Survivors: daughter, Laverne Narendorf (James); son, Kevin Bennetsen (Niki); grandchildren, Amber Holster and Brandon Bennetsen.
Preceded in death by husband, Melvin Bennetsen; mother, Angeline Smirak, parents who raised her, Joe and Albina Smirak.
Funeral service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial Pilot Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Shawn Braun, Fred Braun, B.J. Chomout, Curtis Bennetsen, Kobey Braun and Nick Bennetsen.
Memorial contributions may be given to Veterans of Foreign Wars.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.