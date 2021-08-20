IDA WALKER LEE BARNES

She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, L’Tanya Veloria (Abu) Barnes, Nire’ Raquel Barnes, and Alecia D’Loria Barnes; two sons, Michael Anthony (Shelsa) Barnes and Tommy Duane Barnes (Janice); two brothers Michael Ray Lee (L’Tanya) and MSG Carl Anthony Brown (Raelean), 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Ashtian Duane Barnes, and grandpup KoKo Chanel.
Visitation will be held Fri., Aug. 20, 2021 10 am- 8 pm at Cook-Butler Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Sat., Aug. 21, 10 am at Shiloh Baptist Church with burial to follow at Sayles Cemetery.
Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home 361-782-3821.
