Ignacio Nunez
VICTORIA — Ignacio Nunez, 90 of Victoria, passed from this earth on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Friends and family will gather for visitation on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 AM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 West River St. Burial will follow in San Jose Cemetery in Bloomington. Honoring Ignacio as pallbearers will be Jason, Joseph and Joshua Nunez, Chris and Alex Ordonez and John Raymond Peralez. Honorary pallbearers will be Carlos Beltran, James Steven Peralez, J.J. and Joshua Ortiz, Lee Lee Bird Ordonez, and Eric Cardenas.
Ignacio was born on February 13, 1933 in Alice, Texas to the late Irenio Nunez and Manuela Trevino Nunez.
He was a cowboy who enjoyed buck riding, roping and trailblazing. He also loved to watch western movies.
Ignacio leaves to cherish his memories his children, Fernando Nunez, Mary Sanchez, Sarita Nunez, Janie Ordonez and Michelle Jimenez; his siblings Sofia Lamas, Lupita Garcia and Enriqueta Munoz; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ignacio was preceded in death by his parents, Irenio Nunez and Manuela Trevino Nunez; his wife, Genoveva Nunez; son, Joe Manuel Nunez; and his brothers, Domingo Nunez and George Olvera.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

