Ila Stratman
SHINER — Ila Reece Stratman, age 102, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was born September 20, 1919 in Huxley, Texas to Winford and Dovie Permenter Furlow.
Ila worked and served the city of Shiner for over 40 years in the city office. She loved to volunteer her time for the greater good, participating in numerous organizations such as the Pilot Club, VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary, serving on the board of directors for the Shiner Gaslight Theater, along with the Pink Ladies Auxiliary for the Shiner Hospital, Nursing Home, and Yoakum Hospital. She was also very active in the United Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church. She loved to travel and never lost her passion for learning and new experiences. The thing that brought her most joy, however, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors: son, Charles Stratman (Teri); five grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Erwin Stratman; daughter, Evelyn Pfeil; sister, Evelyn Dick.
Visitation 10-11 a.m. followed with 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, January 29, 2022 at United Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church with Pastor Chris Heinhold officiating. Burial Shiner Cemetery.
Pallbearers: A.J. Jaks, Wendell Boner, Ben Coble, Richard Pfeil, Rick Pfiel, and Dave Truman. Honorary pallbearers: Justin Doran, Bill Dick and Rodney Stratman.
Memorial contributions may be given to United Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church Building Fund or donor’s choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
