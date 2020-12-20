Ima Jane Helms
VICTORIA — Ima Jane Thompson Helms, 90, passed away on December 18, 2020. Jane was born July 8, 1930 in Charlotte, TX to the late Ollie Jones and Denis Thompson.
Jane married Reverend P.A Helms, Jr in 1953. The two met at the University in Corpus Christi and Jane graduated college from Texas Wesleyan University. Jane retired from teaching after 17 years and enjoyed volunteering at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont and Citizen’s Medical Center in Victoria.
Jane is survived by her children, Michael D. Helms, Jeanie L. Helms; sisters, Isabel Schorp, Ola Helms and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. P.A Helms Jr.; son, Denis Helms; brothers, Henry and Chris Thompson and sisters, Verna Wilson and Irene Wallis.
Ima Jane will lay in state at Rosewood Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 4-6 PM. (Mask and social distancing are required)
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1 PM at Giddings City Cemetery in Giddings, TX.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (12)
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (7)
- Are you traveling or staying at home for the holidays? (6)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (5)
- Victoria County reports 15 new recoveries, no new cases or deaths (5)
- Guest column: All ‘doctors’ change lives every day (4)
- Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory (4)
- Years of 'extraordinary science' led up to the new COVID-19 vaccines (3)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (2)
- Concrete batch plant in DeWitt County fined $11,125 for environmental violations (2)
Online Poll
Have you ever built a snowman?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.