Ima Jean Taylor-Kerns
WACO — Ima Jean Taylor-Kerns, devoted wife, loving mother, and child of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, passed to her eternal, heavenly home on January 16, 2023. She was born June 7, 1933, to Barney and Daisy Davidson in Dumas, TX. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Roger West officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 23, at the funeral home.
Jean, as she was known by most, was married to Hermon Leon Taylor for over 50 years until he passed in 2006. Jean was dedicated first to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, serving in her church as a Sunday School teacher and many other areas of service. She also faithfully served as a Texas public school elementary educator for many years in Pampa ISD, Victoria ISD, and Alba-Golden ISD.
Jean is survived by her husband, David Kerns, whom she married in 2018, and who has stood faithfully by her side during good, as well as challenging times. Surviving brother is Jack Davidson. Surviving children are Susan Boyle (Jim), Gina Martin, and Randy Taylor (Cindy). Surviving grandchildren are Jonathan Martin, Lauren Ivanoff, and Tiffany Taylor. Jean also has 4 great-grandchildren.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Memorials: World Challenge - worldchallenge.org
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Have you ever seen an alligator in Victoria?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.