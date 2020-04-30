IMA SANDERS ROBERTS PORT LAVACA - Ima Sanders Roberts, 88, of Port Lavaca left to be with her Lord on April 27, 2020. She was born October 30, 1931 in Port Lavaca to Samuel and Lula Mae Sanders. Ima's life was focused on lovingly serving others, especially her family. She was a lover of people, faithfully serving at her church and supporting her children and their families. She was a passionate volunteer at the Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary, logging over 4,000 hours of service to the community there. She is survived by her children; Janice Schneider of Palacios, Jeannie Brasuell (Rick) of Morales, Judy Collier (James) of Needville, Randy Roberts (Sherry) of Port Lavaca, and Sandy Crenshaw (Tom) of Port Lavaca; brother, Norman Sanders of Port Lavaca; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Spencer Roberts; parents; son-in-law, Russell Schneider; sisters, Dorothy Erlene Neyland, Merle Parencia, and Jewel Mickle; and brother, Elbert Sanders. Mrs. Roberts will lie in state on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 9a.m.-4p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Only 3 people are allowed in the state room at a time and everyone must have a mask on. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with 40 people allowed in the chapel at a time, masks must be worn. The family will have a private service at 3 p.m. but they invite extended family and friends to join on Facebook Live under Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home's page or use this web address https://www.facebook.com/Richardson-Colonial-Funeral-Home-114699735257472/ . Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Tommy McIntosh III, Russell McIntosh, Colin Marshall, Ricky Brasuell, Nathan Roberts, and Trevor Crenshaw. Memorial donations may be made to the Port Lavaca Church of Christ or the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org . Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
