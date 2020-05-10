IMELDA MARIE (BLUDAU) ORSAK VICTORIA - Imelda Marie (Bludau) Orsak "Aunt Sam", 78, of Victoria, Texas, passed away May 6, 2020. She was born September 7, 1941 to Hilbert and Agnes (Haas) Bludau. She married Marvin William Orsak on August 28, 1965 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville. Imelda attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated in 1959. She was employed by Ingersoll-Rand in Houston for 8 years. It was here that she was called "Sam" because her boss felt nobody should have a three syllable first name. She and Marvin then moved to Victoria where they were both employed by DuPont and later, Sam was employed by Texas Concrete for 39 years until her retirement in 2004. Sam was the firstborn of 59 grandchildren of Ben and Emilie (Woitaski) Bludau, and the 4th grandchild of 51 grandchildren of the Joseph J. and Katherina (Grahmann) Haas family. Although Sam and Marvin had no children, she was considered a second mother to 17 Bludau and 15 Orsak nieces and nephews, and they opened their home to them and other young men and women who needed a free place to stay as they attended college or started their career. Sam always enjoyed being involved in the lives of her siblings, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and spent hours finding out what everyone was doing. If you wanted to know something, you could give her a call and an hour later you would be up to date. She left an indelible mark on her niece, Heather Zamykal, & husband Landon, to whom she was like a mother to, and three great-nephews, Zachary, Brody & Taylor Zamykal to whom she was like a grandmother. Sam was always thoughtful. Her ears were willing to listen but she also told you things you might not want to hear. She was a "straight-shooter" and she skillfully knew how to put you in your place if she felt the need. Her graceful manner made everyone feel loved and cared for. She was the matriarch of the family and an example of how to live, always saying, "be the bigger person", if you had issues with another. She was a fighter and never complained, not even when her pain was extreme. When it came to her home, you were always guaranteed to find chocolate. And not just a few pieces, a giant bowl! She kept toys in a corner of her living room and made sure that the kids were always entertained. She was a great babysitter and spoiled everyone. She loved flowers, gardening, and always had rows of cucumbers. Her pickles were the best and she shared her recipe with many. It was not unusual for her and Marvin to can 150-200 quarts each summer and give most of them away, because she didn't like pickles. Jelly was another product of her kitchen, with grape and dewberry being the favorites. You couldn't leave her house without pickles, jelly or watermelons from her and Marvin. The breezeway of her home was a special place. This was her spot. She spent most of her time in this area as family, friends and neighbors gathered around her and Marvin almost each day, drinking morning coffee, discussing world news and events and most of all, forging those close bonds that are now cherished. There has always been an understanding in the Bludau family that when you see a male red cardinal, it's Grandpa Bludau and a female red cardinal is Grandma Bludau. Well, shortly after Sam's passing, a family member had 2 females and 1 male appear together in their backyard. We know Sam is in good company and that they are watching over all of us! The family wants to extend a special thank you to Sam's niece Kelly Bludau Holman, FNP-C, sisters-in-law Angie Bludau, WHNP, and Barbara Bludau, and especially to HOSPICE of South Texas, for their constant attention and care. Imelda is survived by: husband Marvin Orsak of Victoria; siblings, Gerald Bludau & wife Kathy of Victoria, Hilbert Bludau Jr. & wife Kathy of Victoria, Kenneth Bludau & wife Barbara of Victoria, Mike Bludau & wife Cindy of Victoria, Lois Nelson & husband Mike of Houston, Maureen Schott & husband Gene of Hallettsville, Marty Bludau & wife Debi of Hallettsville, and Richard Bludau & wife Angie of Victoria. Also survived by; brothers-in-law, Emith Orsak, Stanley & wife Henrietta Orsak, David & wife Lisa Orsak, Gary & wife Rhonda Orsak; sister-in-law Diane & husband Robert Svetlik; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces & nephews. Imelda was preceded in death by; her parents Hilbert and Agnes Bludau, father & mother in-law Emith & Irene Orsak, brother-in-law Daniel Orsak and sister-in-law Martha Orsak. Donations: Donor's choice Service: Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, a private family service and burial will be held on Tuesday, May 12th.
