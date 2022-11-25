Imelda Yolanda
Cordova
PORT LAVACA — Imelda Yolanda Cordova, age 84 passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Imelda was born in San Fernando, Tamaulipas, Mexico to the late Juana Leal and Jose Cortez. Imelda was full of life, always smiling and showing her love to everyone she knew. Her family meant everything to her, most especially, her grandchildren. She loved to read cooking magazines, collecting recipes and was known for her delicious meals and desserts, her cheesecake was one of a kind. We will miss her tremendously but find comfort in the way she loved us, the beautiful memories we made and the wisdom she shared.
Imelda is survived by her husband, Heriberto Cordova; daughter, Martha Cordova; son, Eddie Cordova (Ofelia); son, Jorge Cordova (Florenda); daughter, Marisa Lopez (Steve); son, Javier Cordova; daughter, Zayda Falcon (John Craig); son-in-law, Ben Villarreal; sister, San Juanita Cortez; grandchildren, Joe Albert Cordova (Sandra), Alyssa O’Cana (Jon), Alexa Nichols (Jon), Kassandra Cordova, Bella Cordova, Adriel Cordova, Andri Cordova, Brianna Villarreal and Jonathan Falcon; great-grandchildren, Jeremy O’Cana, Samantha O’Cana, Brandon O’Cana, Lucchese Nichols, Kassandra Alvarado, José Cordova Jr., Pedro Cordova and Samantha Cordova.
Imelda was preceded in death by her daughter, Lilly Villarreal; son, Carlos Cordova; father, Jose Cortez; mother, Juana Leal; sister, Gloria Medina; and brother, Jose Cortez.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 10-12PM at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 12:30PM at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, , with funeral mass beginning at 1PM. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Adriel Cordova, Jonathan Falcon, Jon Nichols, Jon O’Cana, Joe Albert Cordova and Sonny Williams.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
