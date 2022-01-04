Imogene Bittick

She was born April 7, 1931 in Cleveland, Tx to parents Fay and Autry Cole,
She was the secretary at First Baptist Church for 35 years. She helped establish the Yoakum Food Pantry.
She is survived by her Daughter, Suzanne and Husband Truman Moon of Richmond; Son, John and wife Roberta Bittick of Yoakum; Sisters, Joyce White; Mary Lou Lesseraux; Sister in Law, Nancy Cole; Brother in law G.H. White; Granddaughters, Melissa and husband Dustin Drake; Christine and husband Lane Brown; Rachel and husband Chris Thiry; Rebecca and husband Noah Cress; Niece, Jennifer and husband Brent Collins; Nephews, Wes and Wife Carman White (Cole); Ron and Wife JeanneMarie Lesseraux (Ethan) (Aidan); Great-Grandchildren, Caleb Brown and Savannah Drake
She is preceded in death by: parents; Husband, Everitt Bittick; Brother, Don Cole.
Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday January 3, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel McFarland officiating. Burial Yoakum Restland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Yoakum Food Pantry.
The family would like to say a special thank-you to Kathy Pesek, Alice Nunez, Jeanine Trevino and Sally Mauric for the wonderful care they gave Mrs. Bittick.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
