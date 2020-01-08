IMOGENE BETHKE KORTZ CUERO - Imogene Bethke Kortz, 75, of Cuero passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born March 18, 1944 in Cuero to the late George and Emilie Raak Bethke. She married Antone Kortz on September 17, 1961 in Cuero. She was a wonderful wife and loving mother. She worked for Wal-Mart as a Manager for many years. She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Saundra) Kortz of Cuero and Rodney (Connie) Kortz of Inez; daughter, Michaelle Peters of Austin; sister, Barbara Ann Stall of Cuero; and grandchildren, Jason Kortz of Victoria, Justin Kortz of Victoria, Kristin Trungale of Arneckeville, Katie Lyn Moore of Victoria, Meagan Peters of Houston, Taylor Waida of Victoria, Jennifer Kortz of Oklahoma and Troy Waida of Cuero. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 31 years, Antone; and her brother, Allen Bethke. Pallbearers include Jason Kortz, Justin Kortz, Meagan Peters, Jennifer Kortz, Joey Trungale and Troy Waida. Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 5 to 7 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 2:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or The American Heart Association. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral home, 361.275.2343.
