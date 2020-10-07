Inez Garcia
YOAKUM — Inez Canales Garcia, 91, was welcomed to her eternal home Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born April 20, 1929 in Dreyer to Isaac and Librada (Salinas) Canales.
She met her beloved Natividad “Nato” Garcia and upon returning from World War II, they were married October 19, 1947. They worked hard to build and maintain their home together for the next 68 years until his passing on January 30, 2016. She became a seamstress, sewing and crocheting for her family and the community. She was a devout Catholic instilling the Christian values and beliefs in her eight children. She read her bible every night, lived her faith daily and it never faltered in her later years. No one will miss this loving woman more than her children. She was our rock...Our foundation...Our everything.
Her survivors are her three daughters, Yolanda Deauzat (Darrell)of Yoakum, Marie Trevino of Victoria and Sandra Nunez (Joe) of Bastrop; five sons, Mario Garcia (Sharon) of Port Lavaca, Robert Garcia (Linda) of Victoria, Thomas Garcia (Shirley) of Victoria, Joe R. Garcia (Kathy)of Austin and Nato Garcia Jr. (Dahlia) of Victoria; 24 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Emma Olivarez of Victoria; numerous extended family and friends.
Preceded in death her parents; husband; son-in-law, Jon Trevino.
Masks are required , please.
Visitation 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Rosary 10:30 a.m., October 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by Funeral Service 11 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
Pallbearers are her beloved grandsons.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
