INGRID FOSSLER VICTORIA - Ingrid Boehl Fossler, age 73, of Victoria, passed away Monday September 9th 2019 in Victoria TX . She was born to the late Fredrick Carl Boehl and Viola Bliznak Boehl on December 23rd 1945 in San Angelo. She married Thomas Charles Fossler the love of her life on February 13, 1965. She worked retail many years and then was Co- owner of A Core Co. Inc. until Thomas's death. Ingrid is survived by daughters, Molly Hensel and husband Trey of Victoria, Elizabeth Gomez and husband Joel of Victoria, and Stacy Walter and husband Frank of San Angelo; brothers Doug Boehl, Richard Boehl and wife Cyndi. Sister in laws Carol Boehl, Mary Margaret Ckodre and husband Erwin, brother in law Richard Fossler and wife Louise: and grandchildren Shelby Hensel and wife Candace; Colby Hensel and wife Lindsey: Thomas King (Samantha Balajka) and Rebecca King, Ashley Gomez, Gwendayln Gomez, Xavier Gomez, Allyson Walter, and Ryan Walter and wife Meagan. Great grandchildren Wyatt and Emmett Hensel; Kyler Simpson and many loved nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her very special friends Kathy, Anna Lee, and Rod. She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Fossler; her parents; siblings Marvin Boehl, Elaine Pennington, Lanell Boehl, Esther Phillips, Lydia Boehl, and Edwin Boehl. Pallbearers Shelby Hensel, Colby Hensel, Thomas King, Richard Boehl, Richard King and Manuel Briseno. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Hospice, Angels Home Healthcare, MD Anderson, Dr. Mark Stevens, John Wallace, Joel Gomez, Samantha Balajka and Diamond Fiberglass Family. Special thanks to her care givers Michelle, Jordan, Debbie and Manuel. Family will be taking visitors Friday 13th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Victoria at the Fossler home. Visitation will be Saturday September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Rhodes Funeral Home. Funeral services at 11:30 am with Pastor Bard Letsinger officiating. Interment will follow at Karnes City Cemetery. With luncheon to follow of Karnes City Knights of Columbus Hall.
