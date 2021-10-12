Inocencio “Trey”
Robles III
AUSTIN — Inocencio “Trey” Robles III, age 48 of Austin passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was born May 7, 1973 in Victoria to Inocencio “Junior” Robles and Eloisa Ortiz Robles both of Victoria.
He is survived by his parents, his fiancé Rae, brother Charles Robles (Brady Sparkman), sister Genevieve Marie Robles (Sharmandy Lockstedt) and grandmother, Maria H. Ortiz. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents Inocenio “Tito” Robles Sr. and Pauline Guillen Robles; maternal grandparents Ramon Ortiz and Maria Rodriguez Ortiz and Pablo V. Perez and Carolina Ortiz Perez.
Trey graduated from Stroman High School in 1991 and soon after moved to Austin, TX. There he continued his love of music and became one of the best drummers in the Austin music scene playing with numerous bands, the latest Beautiful Delilahs. He toured and traveled across the United States and Europe. Trey was a loving son and best brother to his siblings Gen, Charlie and Brady and loved his parents dearly. He loved all his aunts, uncles and cousins, but most of all his Tia Sally’s egg rolls.
He found happiness in his loving relationship with Rae and their rescue dog Kid. They loved spending time on the beach, laughing and enjoying each other’s company.
Thank you to the ICU doctors and nurses of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Lakeway for their care and kindness.
Visitation will begin Wednesday October 13, 2021 from 4-8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212
Pallbearers are Aaron Ortiz, Andrew Ortiz, Marc DeLeon, Martin DeLeon, Steve Schecter and Walter Daniels.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Trey’s memory to The SIMS foundation at www.simsfoundation.org.
