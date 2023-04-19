Ioan K. McSpadden
VICTORIA — Ioan Marie Koontz McSpadden, 91, passed away with her family by her side and entered into heaven for her long awaited reunion with her parents on April 15, 2023. Ioan was born August 2, 1931 in Victoria, TX to Wallis and Waldine Koontz. She attended Nazareth Academy from elementary school through high school and graduated in 1948.
Ioan met her high school sweetheart, JR McSpadden, at the The Westerner’s Pleasure Island swimming pool in Victoria, TX. After high school, she took a train ride from San Antonio, TX to San Francisco, CA where JR was stationed with the Marines to marry the love of her life. They married on July 11, 1951. During her time in California, she worked at Pacific Coast Aggregates. Ioan and JR returned home to Victoria, TX in 1952 and had a private wedding at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Rectory in November 1952. Before Ioan became a mother, she worked for Atzenhoffer Chevrolet and CP&L in Victoria, TX.
Together with her husband, they raised three children: Debra Mareth and husband Frank, Donna Mikulenka and husband Dan, and David McSpadden and wife Tamye. Ioan was most lovingly known as Mamaw to her six grandchildren: Adam Mareth and wife Stephanie, Erin Wooten and husband Nathan, Danielle Volkmer and husband Jeff, Dane Mikulenka and wife Lindsey, Cianan McSpadden and wife Angela, and Aidan McSpadden. Her most favorite title was GiGi to her five great-grandchildren: Jacob and Paige Volkmer and Rylen, Remi and Jett Mikulenka.
As her grandchildren were growing up there was not a school function, dance recital, volleyball or baseball game she missed. You would even sometimes see her sporting a rally cap right next to the dugout. When not supporting her family, she would be at home routing on the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys or at the ranch calling her “girls” (the deer) in for dinner with her corn bucket.
Ioan is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Waldine Ann Roberson.
Visitation will begin Wednesday at 9:00am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church located at 1309 E. Mesquite Lane in Victoria, TX, followed by a rosary at 9:30am and a funeral mass at 10:00am. A private family burial will follow. Pallbearers include her grandsons, Adam Mareth, Dane Mikulenka, Cianan McSpadden, Aidan McSpadden and her grandsons-in-law Jeff Volkmer and Nathan Wooten. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters Erin Mareth and Danielle Volkmer.
Donations can be made in Ioan’s memory to Nazareth Academy, St. Joseph High School, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Texas Children’s Hospital. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rosewood Funeral Chapel. To share a memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
