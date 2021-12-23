Irene “Ann” O’Connor
EDNA — Irene Ann O’Connor of Edna, Texas, at the age of 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Ann was born on December 18, 1941, in Smith Center, Kansas to James and Irene McNerney. She graduated from Smith Center High School and attended Fort Hays State University for one semester before dropping out and marrying William O’Connor, and together they raised their two sons: Robert and James. They moved to Texas and put both boys through college with both graduating from Texas A&M. Ann has been survived by her sons; Robert and Lori O’Connor and James and Susan O’Connor, as well as her five grandsons; Lane and his wife Shelbi, Logan and his wife McKenna, Patrick, Landon and Nicholas, she was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, who she adored. Ann was very proud of her family and would be quick to tell you a story about each.
She has been preceded in death by her husband; William “Bill” O’Connor, her parents, James and Irene McNerney, and a granddaughter; Emily O’Connor, as well as several beloved family members.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday, December 28th beginning at 9:00 am followed by the Funeral Service at 10:00 am at Slavik Funeral Home Chapel with Kelli Williamson officiating, interment will follow at National Cemetery in Nelsonville, Texas. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial contributions be sent to FUMC of Edna, P. O. Box 790, Edna, TX 77957.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
