Irene (Bludau) Knebel
HALLETTSVILLE — Irene (Bludau) Knebel, 79, of Hallettsville, passed away on December 21, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born in Hallettsville, Texas on May 21, 1941, to Andres and Annie (Friesenhahn) Bludau. She was a member of the Lavaca Medical Center Auxiliary serving as President, Christian Mothers, Republican Women, Sacred Heart’s Bereavement Committee, Catholic Daughters of the Americas serving as Regent & District Deputy, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville.
As the youngest child in a large family of eleven, Irene would love to play with her small nieces and nephews and tell them to call her “my favorite Aunt Irene”. Some do to this day. She attended Sacred Heart Church and graduated Sacred Heart School in 1959.
While living in Bay City, TX, Irene attended Holy Cross Catholic Church and her children attended the school. She was highly active as PTA president and loved working concessions stands for the various events, additionally, she spear-headed the church’s raffle for their annual picnic for several years. She loved bowling weekly in the business league.
In 1984, Irene and George purchased Pointer Drapery. Irene successfully operated the business for 20 years. In 2005, they retired to Hallettsville, TX. She enjoyed her time by gardening, taking RV trips, playing cards with friends, and daily mass followed by coffee with friends at the local bakery.
In October 2016 Irene was diagnosed with cancer. She was very appreciative of the care she received at MD Anderson as they tried various treatments.
Irene is survived by: her husband George Knebel Jr.; her children, Keith Kridler (Mary) of Stanwood, WA, Rosalyn Williamson (Johnnie) of Troup, TX, Greg Kridler of Humble, TX; stepdaughter Kristi Knebel of New Braunfels, TX; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; brothers, Frank Bludau (Bernadette) and Winfred ‘Wink’ Bludau (Ida) both of Hallettsville, TX; sisters, Mary Ann Murphy (Toby) of Dallas, TX and Sister Bernarda Bludau of Victoria, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Leroy, Ervin, and James Bludau; five sisters, Lillian Besetzny, Delrose Sandelovic, Marcella Janak and infants Mildred and Rosalyn Bludau; and two daughters-in-law, Laura Kridler and Jodi Kridler.
Special thanks to Crown Hospice.
Funeral Mass Service (All attendees must wear masks): 11:30 am, Monday, December 28, 2020; with Visitation starting at 10 am; and Rosary starting at 11 am; at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Pallbearers: Andy Besetzny, Bruce Bludau, Ryan Kridler, Chase Hrncir, Blake Janak and James Herrington. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials (in lieu of flowers): Sacred Heart School Operating Fund in Hallettsville, TX, Holy Cross School in Bay City, TX, MD Anderson, or Donor’s Choice. Entombment: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Hallettsville.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (7)
- Are you traveling or staying at home for the holidays? (6)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (5)
- Victoria County reports 15 new recoveries, no new cases or deaths (5)
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (5)
- Guest column: All ‘doctors’ change lives every day (4)
- Our resolution to have meaningful discussions (3)
- Years of 'extraordinary science' led up to the new COVID-19 vaccines (3)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (2)
- Concrete batch plant in DeWitt County fined $11,125 for environmental violations (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.