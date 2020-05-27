IRENE BRUNS SHINER - Irene Gladys Bruns, age 86, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born February 4, 1934 in Gonzales County to John and Emma Zimmerman Syamken. She married Milton Bruns on September 26, 1953, and their union was blessed with eight children. After sending her youngest to school, she began a career as a cook at Trinity Lutheran Home, working there for 22 years. She took great pride in hard work, and she stressed that work ethic to her children. Despite attaining only an eight grade education, she completed her GED in her 50's, a feat she completed in a two week timespan so that she could enroll in the dietary supervision program at Victoria College, and become the dietary supervisor at TLH. She decorated cakes for the Shiner community for many years. She nursed her husband through many years of illness until his death in 1992. She enjoyed raising her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren after her retirement in 2003. She took great delight in her cats as well. She enjoyed music, singing along to hours upon hours of hymns, polkas, and old-time country music. She had a beautiful singing voice, and her children and grandchildren will cherish the memories of her singing to them. She was a lifelong Lutheran, and member of Shiner Lutheran Church. Survivors: daughters, Jeannie Tomasek (Robert) of Round Rock and Debra Gillar (Shannon) of Sugar Land; sons, Ronnie Bruns of Shiner, Derwin Bruns (Rhonda) of Yorktown, Milton Bruns Jr, Gery Bruns and Robert Bruns (Linda) all of Shiner; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorene Dietert of San Antonio; brother, Bennie Syamken (Clarine) of Garden Ridge; brother-in-law, Edward Kruse of Pleasanton. Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Milton Bruns; daughter, Katherine Bruns; sister, Evelyn Kruse; brothers, George Syamken, Johnnie Syamken and Elton Syamken. Visitation 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Shiner Lutheran Church with Pastor Chris Heinold officiating. Burial Shiner Cemetery. Pallbearers: D.R. Curtis, Michael Dietert, Dennis Kruse, Donald Syamken, Douglas Syamken, Alex Tran, and honorary pallbearer, Cary Syamken. Memorial contributions may be given to Shiner Lutheran Church. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.