Irene Helen Stepanski
YORKTOWN — Irene Helen Stepanski, 88, of Yorktown passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. She was born August 8, 1933 in Dewitt County to the late Leon and Catherine Ibrom Dworaczyk.
She is survived by her children John Stepanski, Betty (Edmond) Fergerson, Thomas (Bonnie) Stepanski, Eva (Tommy) Stehling, Angie Stepanski, Lolly (Bruce) Williamson, Patty (Todd) Carothers, Paul Jr. (Tami) Stepanski, 23 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Stepanski Sr, son William Stepanski, daughter-in-law Gwenn Stepanski and sister Delores Kolodziejcyk.
Visitation 5-7 pm with Rosary at 7 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022 Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 am Friday, May 20, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church or donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
