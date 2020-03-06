IRENE HUSER SHINER - Irene Huser, age 93 passed away Wednesday. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Burial Shiner Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
