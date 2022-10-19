Irene Jeanette Wenglar
SAN ANTONIO, FORMERLY OF VICTORIA — Irene Jeanette Wenglar was called to be with the Lord October 12, 2022 at the age of 76 with her children by her side. She was born January 30, 1946 to the late Roy Robert and Lydia Lesikar. She was a graduate of Victoria High School and Texas A&M University and pursued graduate studies in theology at St. John’s University in Minnesota.
Services will take place at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
She is survived by her son Tim Wenglar of Spring, daughter Pam (Scott) Carpenter of San Antonio, sister Virginia (Jerry) Holub of Victoria, grandson Evan Wenglar of Spring, granddaughter Charlotte Carpenter of Brooklyn, NY and beloved nieces, nephews, and cherished cousins.
Pallbearers will be Scott Carpenter, Evan Wenglar, Jaime Holub, Matthew Holub, Jason Brown, Kevin Bergen, Gary Dickinson, and Alvin Bolf.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Bevis Michael Warner (2)
- Andrew Thomas (1)
- Ruth Eva Bone (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.