Irene Martinez
Irene Martinez, age 65 of Port Lavaca passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born June 16, 1956, in Port Lavaca to the late Esteban Martinez and San Juana De Los Santos Martinez.
She is survived by her daughter, Felicia Skalak of Port Lavaca, brother, Steve Martinez of Victoria, sister Sally Martinez of Port Lavaca and 3 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Anita Martinez, Janie Cisneros, Lidia Martinez, Maria Martinez, and Connie Martinez, brothers, Richard Martinez, and Daniel Martinez.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial to follow at De La Garza Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Wilson, Thomas Skalak III, Landon Wilson, Juan Rubio, Bailey McClinton, and Anthony Medina.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
