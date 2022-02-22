Irene Rodriguez
GOLIAD — Irene Rodriquez of Goliad, Texas, gained her wings on February 16, 2022, at the age of 99. She was born to Leonor and Luciano Gonzales.
Irene is survived by sisters, Celia (Joe) Puente, Mary Jane (Daniel) Samora, Eva Garcia, and Edolina (John) Peuttus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Rodriguez, parents, 5 brothers, and 3 sisters.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, followed by a Rosary at 7:30 p.m., at Grace Funeral Home, Goliad, Texas.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, Texas, with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow at Christo Rey Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Artie Rios, Larry Conchola, Dan Samora, Troy Peuttus, Larry Dean Gonzales, and Anthony Gonzales.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and cemeteries.
