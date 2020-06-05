IRENE TYLER GANADO - Irene Tyler, 89, of Ganado went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born in El Campo, Texas on Tuesday, May 19, 1931 to Robert and Mary Chapman. Irene was a Baptist her whole life and loved everything about her church, even playing dominoes on Thursdays. Irene is preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 65 years, Leslie Tyler, parents; Robert Merritt and Mary Lee Chapman, siblings; Roy Chapman, Ray Chapman, Betty Allgaier, Robert Lee Chapman and grandson; Kevin Tyler. Irene is survived by her two sisters; Linda Blakeney (Robert) of Port Lavaca, Texas, and Ruth Marie Cummings (Steven) of Poteet, Texas, her four children; Bob Tyler of Victoria, Texas, Kenneth Tyler (Carolyn) of Bay City, Texas, Donnie Tyler of Victoria, Texas, and Kathy Gilbert (Brad) of Victoria, Texas, grandchildren; Desiree Tyler Hawkins (James), Christi DeWitt, Robert DeWitt (Kassey), Thomas Tyler (Tracey), Phillip Tyler (Michelle), Alan Fitzpatrick, Eric Fitzpatrick, Erin Fitzpatrick and Stephen Gilbert. Great-Grandchildren; Kaylah Robison (Chad), Ryan Compton, Shane Hawkins, Brad Hawkins, Matthew Tyler, Mark Tyler, Carson DeWitt and Jarrett DeWitt. Great-Great-Grandchildren; Audie Hawkins, Carsen Hawkins, Brynleigh Hawkins and Kennadee Fox. She is also survived by her caregiver for the past year that loved her very much; Sharri Vega. Sharri was very important to her and to all the family. She is also survived by a very large and extended family and a great many friends. There will be a viewing on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ganado Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Louise High School Football field, with Pastor Ryan Carpenter and Ruben Castillo officiating, with interment to follow at Ganado City Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral , 800 S. Third Street, Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
