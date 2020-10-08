Irene Vasquez
Irene Vasquez
VICTORIA — Irene Vasquez passed on October 1, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1952 to Mary D Perdez and Guadalupe Perez Sr. She is survived by her mother; her husband Eliaezar Garcia; her Daughters, Mellissa Macias(Alberto Zuniga), Sonia Emily Briseno(Thomas Zielonka); sons, Carlos Vasquez(Elizabeth Vasquez), Jesse Vasquez(Maria Nino); sister, San Juanita Lee Hernandez; brother Ralph Rene Perez; 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her father; sisters, Lola Garcia and Rosalie Reyes; brother Guadalupe Perez. Memorial service will be held on October 9, 2020 from 11am to 12pm with a rosary beginning at 12pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.