IRENE MARY WULF YORKTOWN - Irene Mary Wulf of Yorktown passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston at the age of 91. Irene, a lifelong resident of DeWitt County, was born on July 15, 1928 at Garfield Texas to Herman and Erna (Hengst) Wulf. She was baptized at the St. Peter Lutheran Church at Clear Creek Texas on November 25, 1928 and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown on June 15, 1947. Irene attended Garfield School through 8th grade then attended Yorktown High School where she graduated in 1944 at the age of 16. When Irene moved to Yorktown in 1950, she worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses. Irene generously donated her time and energy to organizations in Yorktown for many years. Irene was a member of the Yorktown Hospital Guild for 20 years and in 1995 began volunteering at the Yorktown Historical Museum where she served on the Board of Directors and as President. She was one of the founding members of the Yorktown EMS and served that organization as secretary and treasurer for 26 years. In 2009 Irene was elected the first female Chamber of Commerce President of Yorktown. Irene was also a 60-year member of Hermann Sons, and a member of Garfield Hall. Irene was extremely interested in family history and served as an officer for both the Koopmann and Hengst family reunions for many years. She loved the game of baseball and was a huge fan of the Houston Astros. Irene is survived by her two sisters, Junell Lincke of Yorktown and Dianna Fudge of Kerrville, sister in law Shirley Wulf of Arkansas and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, Ewald and Milton, sister in law Ida Rabbe Wulf and brother in laws, Roland Lincke and Robert (Bobby) Fudge. A private graveside service will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Yorktown by Massey Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Muehlbrad officiating. Pallbearers are Richard Wulf, Ronald Wulf, Mark Lincke, Michael Fisseler, Bobby Streiber and William Koopmann. Honorary pallbearers are her nieces, nephews and the members of the Yorktown EMS. A Memorial to Irene's outstanding life will be held later. In lieu in flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Yorktown EMS P.O. Box 142 Yorktown, TX 77964 or to the Records Restoration Fund at St. Paul Lutheran Church 234 N. Gohmert St. Yorktown, TX 77964. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home Yorktown, TX 361-564-2900.
