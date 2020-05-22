Young, Irene

IRENE YOUNG VICTORIA - Irene Young, 90, passed away on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22nd from 6pm-8pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23rd at 11am at Grace Funeral Home with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. www.gracefuneralhome.net.

