Irene Zissa
SHINER — Irene Mary Zissa, age 93, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. She was born June 4, 1928 in Bakersfield, California to Joe and Millie Rebecek Wagner.
She was a homemaker, worked at Tex-Tan, was an aide at Shiner Nursing Home and Home Health and was a babysitter. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, being with her grandchildren and babysitting. She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
Survivors: daughter, Barbara Ondrusek of Shiner; son, Gerald Zissa (Missy) of Shiner; 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Edmund Wagner (Adela) of Victoria and Milton Wagner (Annie) of Victoria.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Henry Jim Zissa (Married February 28, 1946); sister, Alice Laitkep; brothers, Victor Wagner and Daniel Wagner; son-in-law, Allan Ondrusek.
Visitation 5-7 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 2 p.m. Wednesday Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Brian Ondrusek, Joel Ondrusek, Jason Zissa, Johnny Zissa, Arnold Wagner and Milton Wagner Jr.
Memorial contributions may be given to any Memorial Fund at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
