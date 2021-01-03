Irenia (Irene) Osuna Mungia
YORKTOWN — Irenia (Irene) Osuna Mungia, age 89, was called to her heavenly home on January 1, 2021, surrounded by her daughters. She was born on October 20, 1931, in Yorktown, Texas, to Manuel and Braulia Osuna. She married the love of her life, Adam Mungia, on October 21, 1945. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage.
Irene was a humble woman who always put others before herself. She loved growing beautiful flowers and plants in her yard and gardening with her husband. Her hobbies included embroidery and sewing quilts and aprons for her children and grandchildren. She took pride in making clothes for her eight daughters when they were children. She enjoyed shopping and going out to eat with her daughters and watching novelas.
She had a gift of Hospitality. Anyone could drop in unannounced and enjoy homemade tortillas to go along with a hot meal. She enjoyed cooking for her family and their friends. On more than one occasion she cooked for her grandchildren’s basketball team and friends.
Irene’s life was a testimony of the woman described in Proverbs 31:10-31. She was a loyal and caring wife, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, a loving sister, and a servant of God. She enjoyed being a member of the Guadalupana Society and helping make tamales for the church Jamaicas. In her younger days she helped clean the church on a weekly basis.
Irene believed words were nothing without action. She was an unselfish person and had patience beyond measure. She believed in being quiet and listening to others. She was a woman of few words and full of wisdom.
She was a strong woman and a hard worker. She never complained about anything. She took her children to church and taught them to have faith in God. She believed in putting things in God’s hands and trusting Him. Her family praises God for the legacy she has left them.
Irene is survived by her daughters Lupe Mungia, Toni Sierra, Mary (Julian) Cantu, Frances (Paul) Villarreal, Janie (Roger) Odem, Sylvia (Rene) Hernandez, Yolanda (John) Villarreal and Jo Ann Ragain. She also has twenty-four grandchildren, forty-six great- grandchildren, and fifteen great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters: Adelina Cerda, Mary Helen Torres, and Lupe (Isabel) Serenil.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, infant daughter, husband, sons-in-law, Joe Felan and Robert Sierra, sisters, Ofelia Sanchez, Alicia Monsivais, Criselda Soto, Juanita Vela, Aurora Chapa, and brothers Jose Osuna, Ray Osuna, Manuel Osuna, Jose Gamez and Alfredo S Gamez.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Gordon Barth for the many years he took care of Mom. The family also wishes to thank Debra Lozano, R.N. and Crown Hospice for their services. The family was blessed to have our sister, Mary Cantu, tirelessly care for our Mom.
Her children arise and call her blessed; Proverbs 31:28
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Finch Funeral Chapel- Yorktown, and the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at the funeral home. Procession will depart the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. that same day at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Yorktown, TX. Interment will follow at San Luis Catholic Cemetery in Yorktown. Online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneralchapels.com
