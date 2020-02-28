IRIS RISKE YOAKUM - Iris Riske, 72, passed away suddenly Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born January 30, 1948 in Shiner to the late Milton and Lorene (Findeisen) Riske. She was a kind, compassionate person, offering a smile and encouragement to others. She was retired from Yoakum I.S.D after a 35 year teaching career and served as treasurer for the Texas Retired School Personnel of the Shiner-Yoakum branch and was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and served her Lord through helping others. Survivors are her brothers, Donald L. Riske and wife Yvonne of Seguin and Ronald W. Riske and wife Kathy of Port Lavaca; nephews, Ron and Walt Riske; nieces, Lorena Barjenbruch, Emilie Rohde, Kay Lynn Dodd and Machell Vonberg.; 16 great-nieces and nephews; a host of friends. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral Service 10 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Yoakum with Rev. Alsen Wenzel officiating. Burial at Moulton City Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is (9)
- Guest column: Open letter to Donald Trump (6)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (4)
- Off the grid (4)
- What's a Democrat to do? (5)
- Queen Victoria contestant hopes to inspire others (3)
- Letter: Reader questions effectiveness of reelecting county commissioner (3)
- VISD school board discuss attendance zone changes (3)
- Letter: Save our country by voting for Trump (3)
- I'm an angry Democrat (3)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.