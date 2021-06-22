Iris Sarlls
WEESATCHE — Iris Sarlls was called home to our Lord at the age of 77 on Thursday, June 10, 2021, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loved ones.
Iris was born in Yorktown, Texas, on August 23, 1943, to Alean Landgrebe Keith and Edmund Kenne. Iris is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence K. Sarlls, Jr.; parents Alean Landgrebe Keith and Edmund Kenne; brothers Roger and Darrell Keith; and nephew Christopher Stone.
Iris is lovingly remembered and survived by her sister, Pat Stone; her brother, Brady Haley and wife Kathy; her son, David Sarlls and wife Kathy Dittert-Sarlls; her daughter, Brenda Sarlls Foster and husband Dale; grandchildren Briana Gonzalez, Joshua Foster, Olivia Foster, Alexander Foster, William Sarlls, and Angie Sarlls; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Iris was a caring mother, aunt, and grandmother. She was a curious soul and an avid reader, who loved to learn about history, and to share what she had learned with others. She was very passionate about nature and animals (especially cats), and passed those passions down to her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, with Visitation beginning at 1:30 pm, at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad, TX 77963.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
