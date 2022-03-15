Iris Thigpen
PORT LAVACA — Iris Thigpen, age 78, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 5-7PM at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, with a rosary to be recited at 6PM. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 10AM at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church immediately followed by burial at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Justin Thigpen, Blake Thigpen, Christopher Heuss, Kevin Greenly, Michael Greenly and Robert Greenly.
Iris was born January 12, 1944 to the late Aline Riemenschneider Reitz and Louis Reitz. She enjoyed being outside and gardening. She loved animals and hosting and cooking for family gatherings. She was a very giving person and will be missed by her family and friends.
Iris is survived by her husband, Vernon Thigpen; daughter, Ashley Thigpen (Christopher Heuss); sons, Darrell Thigpen (Amy), Carl Thigpen (Barbara) and Scott Thigpen (Candice); sister, Vonnie Pokluda; brother, Joe Reitz; 8 grandchildren and 1 on the way; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Iris was preceded in death by her son, Brian Thigpen; father, Louis Reitz; and mother, Aline Riemenschneider Reitz.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
