BLOOMINGTON — Irma C. Torres went to be with the Lord July 2, 2021 at the age of 63. She was born January 24, 1958 in Port Lavaca, Texas to the late Pablo and Irma Contreras.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Abel Contreras.
She is survived by her daughter, Ida Weinel; son, Joe Ochoa, Jr.; sisters, Reyes Sayyedahmed of Bloomington, Gloria Echols of Victoria, Linda Wilson and husband, Bill of Washington, Hilda Contreras of Bloomington, Sylvia Gonzales of Victoria and Diana Sauceda of Port Lavaca; brothers, Louis Contreras and wife, Linda of Houston, Paul Contreras and wife, Dena of Victoria and Mauro Contreras, Sr. of Port Lavaca.
Irma was a loving mother, sister and friend. She loved her family and will be greatly missed by everyone.
There are no services at this time.
