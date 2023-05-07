Irma Pizana Flores
VICTORIA — Irma Pizana Flores, 75, passed away Wednesday, May 03rd, 2023. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Monday, May 08th from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria, and the Holy Rosary will be prayed at 7:00. Funeral Mass will be held the following day, Tuesday, May 09th at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Irma was born July 08, 1947, in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Juan and Carmen Pizana. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the most independent, big-hearted, and loving woman with a selfless soul and generous personality. Irma was a reserved, quiet, and independent person with a feisty side. She loved to read and crochet in her spare time along with a bit of writing. Irma’s grandchildren and great grandchildren were her world. She loved going to any beach and she enjoyed the occasional drink. Irma also spent her time bird watching red birds, listening to the music of Kenny Chesney and Stevie Nicks, and watching sports. Her favorite football team was the Cleveland Browns. Her favorite players were Brian Sipes and Bernie Kosar. And although J J Watt was not a Brown’s player, she loved him and the work he did through his foundation. She enjoyed diet Pepsi. Irma loved going to church, cooking for her family, and she loved cats. Irma was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Carmen Pizana, her son Joseph T. Flores and great-grandson Nathan Cross Resendez.
Irma’s legacy includes her children, Jim Flores (Marsha), Jessica Gonzalez (Nick), Joseph T. Flores (Frecia), Julie Resendez (Noel), Marcelinda King (Chad); grandchildren, Jennifer Ruiz (Jonathan), Jamie Flores, James M. Flores (Alyssa), Jolee Flores, Peter Ellis, Daniel Ellis, Steven Ellis, Ricardo Rocha (Jenny), London Klug (Grant), Lenex Flores, Noel C. Resendez (Kristen), Marc A Resendez (Amanda), Eric R. Resendez, Josh E. Resendez, Luke M. Resendez, Jacquelyn Ochoa (Ernest), Kaylyn King (Joe), Cora C. King; 27 great grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members and friends who will cherish her memory.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
