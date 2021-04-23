Irvalean “Sammie”
Musselman
VICTORIA — Irvalean “Sammie” Musselman went to be with the Lord April 19, 2021 at the age of 76. She was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma December 31, 1944 to the late Irving and Lucille McLelland.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, April 26, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge, Victoria. Interment will be held privately at Woodlawn Cemetery in Houston at a later date.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. Moore, Jr.; sisters Mary Betone, Minnie Svatek, Elizabeth McMillan, Ann Kent and Josie Nichols.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, David E. Musselman, Jr.; children Jerry Lynn Moore and his wife Elizabeth, Carolyn Marie Jeane and her husband Stephen, Wayne D. Musselman and his wife Kara and Margie Ann Turner and her husband Blaine; brothers Irving McLelland, Jr. and his wife Nancy and James “Buster” McLelland and his wife Beverly; numerous grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Irvalean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She enjoyed air streaming and country music. She was one of the organizing founders of Twice Blessed Showroom where she had been treasurer for 10 years.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
