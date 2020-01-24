IRVING EDWARD BELL, JR. VICTORIA - Irving Edward Bell, Jr., 70, passed away on Saturday, January 18th, 2020. Irving's family and friends will gather for a memorial service on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Irving was preceded in death by his parents, Irving Bell, Sr. and Lilly Juanita Runnels Bell; his son and daughter and two brothers. Irving is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Bell; grandchildren, Destini Callis, Tieria Callis and Rekya Ellis; 2 great-grandchildren of Houston; sisters, Shirley Cherry and Carolyn Mosley; brothers, Ronnie Bell (Linder) and Leslie Bell (Kathy) of Victoria; uncle, Otis Bell, Sr. (Diane) of Bethany, Oklahoma; aunts, Elnora "Cossie" Bryant and Gladys Bell of Victoria and Mary Janette Thompson of San Antonio; along with numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Victoria
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud requests debt servicing costs estimates (8)
- Refugio school board votes to nix 'Dixie' as school fight song (6)
- Guest column: The world needs a decisive president (6)
- Letter: Choose life for the unborn (5)
- Victoria's City Council to hear update on safety project near H-E-B (3)
- Victoria County constable candidate failed to report former police chief's crimes (3)
- March for Life to attract hundreds of anti-abortion advocates (3)
- Long walks, Walrus Ice Cream, lots of love: Happy anniversary (2)
- Guest column: Does age bring competence? (2)
- Bloomington school board fires assistant superintendent (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
Online Poll
What is your favorite Cinderella character?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.