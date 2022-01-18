Isaac Martin
VICTORIA — Isaac “Isa” Martin was 87 years old, born in Bloomington, Texas on January 21, 1934, and passed away January 14, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Isaac lived in Collier Park Senior Community in Beaumont, prior he lived in Victoria and Bloomington, Texas. Isaac died of natural causes and had dementia.
Isaac was born in Bloomington, Texas to his parents Asuncion J. Martin and Apolonia Cadena both of Mexico and was one of several brothers and sisters. Isaac served in the US ARMY, was a Korean War veteran and was honorably discharged after completing his tour of duty. Isaac worked for E.I. Dupont where he gained valuable skills and knowledge as a mechanic, refrigeration, and instrumentation technician. Isaac retired from Dupont with 25 years of service. After his retirement, he used his knowledge and skills to serve the Bloomington community, and St. Patrick Catholic Church. He would repair appliances, air conditioning units, and perform general electrical work. Isaac served as a member of Bloomington School Board and served as a member of the Bloomington Water Board. Isaac loved baseball and football. He coached a baseball team in Victoria and was active in the Bloomington Little league. The Astros and Dallas Cowboys were some of his favorite teams and always enjoyed a competitive game.
Isaac was married to his deceased wife Maria Ramos for 49 years and had three sons Eric, Timothy, and Matthew. Isaac later remarried to Maria Elida Garcia. and lived in Victoria until he became ill with dementia and moved to Beaumont to be close to his son Matthew and wife Nadia. Isaac is survived by his current wife Maria Elida Martin, his sons Eric, Timothy, and Matthew Martin; Five Grandchildren - Isaac Jeremiah Martin, Ryan Martin, Jennifer Martin, Melissa Martin, and Daniel Martin; Seven Great-Grandchildren - Aaron Jr. and Dynamis Trevino; Lily, Maximiliano, and Mercusio Martin and Nolan and Mason Martin; Siblings - Costantino “Coste” Martin, Jesse Martin, Luis Martin, Paula Rodriguez, Andrea Mendez, Josie Gonzalez, and Janie Martinez.
Isaac is preceded in death by his parents, wife Maria Ramos, and his siblings Isidoro Sr. “DD” and Benino Martin.
Services: Mask required due to COVID-19, limited attendance Wednesday, January 19, 2022 for Viewing at Angel Lucy’s @ 1000 and burial at San Jose Cemetery, Bloomington, Texas @1300
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Trial begins for man accused of causing fatal crash that killed Ganado boy (3)
- Do we live in a vaccum? (3)
- Mike Hurt: New normal (2)
- Dennis Basaldua (2)
- Guest column: For which it stands (3)
- Rex Lee Easley (2)
- Dozens gather in remembrance of man shot, killed by U.S. Marshals deputy in Victoria (2)
- Guest column: Our well being depends on experts with experience to help us (2)
- Married priest's journey to Catholicism is unique for Crossroads (1)
- Ernest Glenn Futch (1)
- Rosie Lee Stehling (1)
- EDWARD WALTER LONGENECKER (1)
- Missing Vanderbilt teen found dead near Seguin nearly 2 months after disappearance (1)
- Q: Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately? (1)
- Are you going to the East-West boys basketball game on Friday? (1)
- Linda K. Ashmore (1)
- JOYCE HART (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.