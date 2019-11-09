ISAAC ANDRE YBARRA EDNA - Isaac Andre Ybarra, 34, of Edna, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019. He was born in Galveston on Sept. 16, 1985, to Gloria Hernandez and Mario Ybarra. Isaac is survived by his parents, daughters Brea Tompkins, JazLynn Pesek, son Adrian Morris, sister Solana Ybarra, brothers Warren and Joe William Hernandez. Pallbearers, Warren Hernandez, Joe William Hernandez, Mike Hernandez, Ignacio Hernandez Jr., Johnathan Hernandez, Sabas Mosqueda, Rico Hernandez, and Christopher Garza. A visitation will be held at Heaven's Gate Chapel on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Services will be held on Mon., Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Edna. Internment will immediately following at Latin American Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader feels everyone should determine what is true based on facts (7)
- Letter: You should check your own own rear view mirror (6)
- Letter: Making sense of the ridiculous (3)
- In Victoria, ghosts linger long past their day in court (3)
- Letter: We must move beyond these fruitless times (3)
- Letter: Reader offers correction to a letter to the editor (2)
- Zeller says he lacks control over report reviewing Harvey spending (2)
- Guest column: When you vote, send the message that we are a nation that values life (8)
- Guest column: Bounded rationalism still exists for many people, organizations (1)
- Fire victim, 70, had great compassion for animals (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
-
Nov 9
Online Poll
Do you like to be surprised?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.