Isabel “Chavela” Gomez Flores
VICTORIA — Isabel “Chavela” Gamez Flores, 87 years of age, of Victoria, Tx passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 30, 2021. She was born on November 5, 1933 in Robstown, Tx to the late Santiago and Juanita Gamez.
Chavela was a loving mother and grandmother. A great cook always enjoying to cook for her family and friends. A hard worker to say the least holding numerous different jobs throughout her life. She loved music, dancing and enjoyed life in general. She is survived by: her sister Hilda Weesner, brother JrJoe Gamez, children-Frank Flores Jr.(Alicia), Adam Flores, Randy Flores, Gary Flores, Janet Rivera(Manuel); 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers- Tomas Gamez, Juan Gamez, Gualberto Gamez, Jesus “Chuy” Gamez, Jose “Pepe” Gamez; sisters- Sofia Aguilar, Celia Gamez, Maria Pereida; husband Frank Flores Sr.; son Isidro “Lee” Flores. Visitation will be Wednesday April 7, 2021 from 10:30 AM -1:00 PM at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Interment will follow immediately at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. 361-573-2777
