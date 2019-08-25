ISABEL DURON VICTORIA - Isabel Duron, age 96, of Victoria passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born on June 2, 1923 to the late Juan Duron and Juanita Torres. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by son Oscar Orona; sisters; Monica Duron, Sara Duron, Francisca Villa, Justa Duron, Guadalupe Solis; brother; Antonio L. Duron. Visitation will begin on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows in Victoria, Texas. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Victoria, Texas. Pallbearers: Nick Villegas, Greg Morales, Gilbert Martinez, Carlos Villa, Carlos Villa Jr., Martin Villegas. Honorary Pallbearers: Billy Quintanilla, Nacho Duran, Auturo Torres, Lucio Torres, Tonio Duran, Victor Barajas. Sweet soul Isabel was joined to the God she loved and served on August 21, 2019. Isabel retired as seamstress of Melvins Men and boys wear after 33 years of employment. She was a faithful Catholic member of Our Lady of Sorrows; Served in numerous ministries including Catholic Daughters, Guadalupanas, Shut-in-Ministry and Cursillo Movement. She will be remembered for her spunky character, love of shopping, taste in quality, prayer warrior and most importantly of all a faithful servant of God. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212
