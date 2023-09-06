Isabel Gonzales
PORT LAVACA — Isabel Gonzales, 85, of Port Lavaca passed away September 4, 2023. She was born September 21, 1937 in Porvenir Ramones, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Benancio and Santos Falcon. Isabel was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time gardening, cooking for her loved ones, quilting, doing needlework, and crocheting.
She is survived by her daughters, Elvia Gonzales, Lydia Cruz (Luis), Norma L. Stachura, Nelva Ramos (Oscar); sons, Hector A. Gonzales (Claudia), Felipe Gonzales Jr. (Lisa); 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Felipe C. Gonzales Sr.; parents; sister, Faustina Alvarez; and brothers, Emerardo Falcon Sr., Jose Falcon, and Andres Falcon.
A rosary will be held Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church followed by a mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
Pallbearers are Art Torres Jr., David Torres, Dany Gonzales, Christian Ramos, Luis Cruz, and Oscar Ramos.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.